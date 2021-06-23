Providing clean, safe and private toilet, menstrual hygiene management for the homeless: An audit

A new Iowa law that went into effect July 1 will require owners and operators of public water supply systems to notify their customers of plans to cease fluoridation practices at least 90 days before taking any action. Water fluoridation is considered one of the best public health initiatives of the 20th century and has significantly cut back on cavity and tooth decay rates in communities that utilize it. “This law will allow for consumers’ awareness of the status of fluoridation in their water supply to ensure they are receiving the needed amount of fluoride to prevent cavities. We continue to support community water fluoridation as a safe, effective and equitable way to achieve optimal oral health of a population,” says Bureau of Oran and Health Deliver Systems Director, Dr. Bob Russell. In addition to notifying customers, the also requires operators to provide notice to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) of any proposed fluoridation changes. To see the status of your community, follow the link included below.