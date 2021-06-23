Cancel
Westport, CT

John McAfee, Antivirus Software Creator Awaiting Extradition, Found Dead in Prison at 75

By Haley Bosselman
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Associated Press, authorities are investigating the cause of death. His lawyer, however, told Reuters that McAfee died by suicide. A statement from the regional Catalan government did not name McAfee, but described attempting to revive a 75-year-old U.S. citizen who was awaiting extradition to his country. Just hours earlier, Spain’s National Court ruled for McAfee’s extradition to the United States.

IN THIS ARTICLE
