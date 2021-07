The Golden State Warriors are thinking win now. They may have potential building blocks for the future with last year’s No. 2 pick James Wiseman, plus the No. 7 and 14 picks in this upcoming lottery, but they also have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the back ends of their primes. The goal is not to build for four years from now but to win now with that core — which means the Warriors are thinking trade.