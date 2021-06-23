The Hoh Rainforest is One of America’s Rainiest—and Greatest—Hikes
Don't bother waiting for a fair-weather forecast on this one before planning your trip. The Hoh Rainforest, on Washington's Olympic Peninsula, is one of the wettest places in the contiguous US, with an average 140 inches and over 200 days of rain per year. Lush green moss drapes the banks of the Hoh River, the maples and cedars towering above, and even the trail itself, providing a home for 13 different species of amphibians. Ravens and bald eagles share the treetops, while wolves and bobcats prowl below. It feels as though myths will step from the shifting fog at any moment.