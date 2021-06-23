The Hoh Rainforest is One of America’s Rainiest—and Greatest—Hikes

Chamonix, France, is best known as a hardcore ski destination and Europe’s mountaineering capital. But, in summer, the trekking and hiking routes that take you about the stunning Chamonix valley are equally spectacular. Chamonix is not just home to some of the most beautiful peaks in the Alps, but also to several major glaciers — including the largest one in France, Mer de Glace. And you don’t need to pack crampons and ice axes to experience them. These five hikes to glaciers will bring your right to the crevasses of major glaciers or allow you to see them from a panoramic perspective of the high mountains.