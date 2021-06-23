Nick Mohammed's guide to watching Ted Lasso

I don’t know about you, but I really needed to see Ted Lasso burst into a room and shout, “The Ted Lasso welcome wagon has arrived!” this morning. Over the weekend, I completed a huge assignment, then promptly did…something…to my computer that wrecked the drive on which I store my writing. I’m 18 hours into rebuilding that drive, and not sure all my work is going to come back, so what I’m saying is, I AM ON A ROLLERCOASTER and the friendliness and never-quititude of Ted Lasso is just what I needed this bleak Monday morning, even if it comes with a side of Ted’s evil twin: Led Tasso. Look at him! Knocking over the water table! That’s the kindest tantrum I’ve ever seen! The teaser for season two introduced us to a sports therapist who does not appear in this trailer. Instead, we are treated to the sight of Led Tasso on a rampage, flipping a tiny table and demanding people touch each other’s toes. He’s out of control!