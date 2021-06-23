Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Nick Mohammed's guide to watching Ted Lasso

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 7 days ago

If you haven't binged the first season of Ted Lasso yet, what are you waiting for? There's a reason why the sweet Jason Sudeikis-starring Apple TV+ soccer comedy has a good chance of dominating at this year's Emmys. Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley (a.k.a. AFC Richmond staff member "Nate...

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Nick Mohammed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Afc Richmond#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

M.J. Dulaney interview: ‘Ted Lasso’ director

Shooting the final two episodes of the hit Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ starring Jason Sudeikis wasn’t always a laughing matter, director M.J. Delaney reveals to Gold Derby contributor Nick Ruhrkraut. She needed to adhere to budgets, schedules and a unique comic tone.
TV SeriesNo Film School

How Editing Makes 'Ted Lasso' Even More Funny and Heartfelt

Ted Lasso is the guy we would want coaching us in the editing bay. Ted Lasso’s two main editors, Melissa McCoy and A.J. Catoline, have an incredibly important job to do. Not only do they have to make the pace of the episode match Ted's wit and the soccer game's excitement, but they also have to know when to hold for emotion. Sure, that sounds like the average day in the life of an editor, but on a show like Ted Lasso, there are so many nuanced beats within the story, and the editing has to be perfect for them to hit.
TV & VideosTime Out Global

'Ted Lasso' gets a new trailer... and a Peabody Award

Last month, Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham told Collider that star Jason Sudeikis described the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ hit as akin to The Empire Strikes Back. That struck a chord with fans, who feared that the show — lauded for its indefatigable spirit and warm heart — would go dark, or at the very least result in Sudeikis' titular coach losing a hand.
TV & Videos1057kokz.com

Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ is EXCELLENT!

If you already have Apple TV+ and you have yet to stream Ted Lasso, I HIGHLY suggest you do! My wife started watching it as I was in the living room doing something on my phone because it anytime o’clock on day that ends in day, and I was trying to ignore it. I couldn’t. I would look up and see a certain scene or hear a funny line and giggle and have to watch to see what happened next and then…….. I was hooked. I’m in for the reported 3 season scheduled.
Entertainmentlaineygossip.com

Ted Lasso returns with his evil twin, Led Tasso

I don’t know about you, but I really needed to see Ted Lasso burst into a room and shout, “The Ted Lasso welcome wagon has arrived!” this morning. Over the weekend, I completed a huge assignment, then promptly did…something…to my computer that wrecked the drive on which I store my writing. I’m 18 hours into rebuilding that drive, and not sure all my work is going to come back, so what I’m saying is, I AM ON A ROLLERCOASTER and the friendliness and never-quititude of Ted Lasso is just what I needed this bleak Monday morning, even if it comes with a side of Ted’s evil twin: Led Tasso. Look at him! Knocking over the water table! That’s the kindest tantrum I’ve ever seen! The teaser for season two introduced us to a sports therapist who does not appear in this trailer. Instead, we are treated to the sight of Led Tasso on a rampage, flipping a tiny table and demanding people touch each other’s toes. He’s out of control!
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ted Lasso season 2 release date, cast, trailer – and everything else you need to know about AFC Richmond’s return

Over the past year, you might have (rightfully) heeded Ted Lasso’s words of wisdom: "Be a goldfish." If that’s the case, there’s every chance you need a primer to get you ready for Ted Lasso season 2. The return of AFC Richmond – biscuits and all – is sure to rank highly on your list of 2021 highlights. If you’re anything like us, you probably couldn’t get enough of Jason Sudeikis’ lovable Coach Lasso first time around and, you'll be pleased to know, its sophomore year is already looking bigger and better than ever.
TV SeriesCult of Mac

Ted Lasso scores a Peabody Award for countering toxic masculinity

The Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso was awarded a Peabody on Monday. The show offers “a charming dose of radical optimism,” according to the jury, along with “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity.”. The show follows an endlessly optimistic American football coach (played by Jason...
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Ted Lasso' wins Peabody Award for its 'radical optimism'

Apple TV+ hit comedy "Ted Lasso" has been honored with a Peabody in the 81st year of these prestigious awards. Already a multi-award winning hit with nods from the Writers' Guild, Critics Choice and Directors' Guild, "Ted Lasso" has now been presented with a Peabody Award. Peabody's are presented to shows and series that are judged to be excellent.
TV & Videosscreentimes.net

Ted Lasso Receives Prestigious Peabody Award

Apple TV+ smash Ted Lasso has received yet another award. Following on from fellow Apple TV+ show Dickinson's win last year, Jason Sudeikis and the show were awarded for special recognition in the 'Entertainment' category. The Peabody's are a very prestigious program that accepts entries every year into categories for...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

6 Key Reveals From ‘Ted Lasso’s Season 2 Trailer

Ted Lasso is almost back with a second season at Apple TV+ but until fans can rejoin AFC Richmond, the newest trailer is offering some revealing peeks at what’s to come. Whether it’s Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) dark side or Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) more carefree attitude, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. Below, we’re rounding up some of the key reveals made in the final Season 2 trailer ahead of the July 23 premiere.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Hannah Waddingham interview: ‘Ted Lasso’

According to Gold Derby’s latest odds, Hannah Waddingham has a strong lead to win the Emmy race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The reason: Her role, Rebecca, is deliciously snarky and devious as she plots revenge against her former spouse. Initially, she hires American misfit Ted Lasso to coach the AFC Richmond soccer team in Britain because she assumes the oft-goofy football coach will ruin the one thing her ex-husband loved the most: the British “football” team she inherited in their divorce. Watch her chat with Nick Ruhrkraut.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Interview: Nick Mohammed discusses what to expect for ‘Ted Lasso’ season two and the comedic talent of David Schwimmer [VIDEO]

There are many brilliant comedians working in different capacities but how many of them were at one point studying at Cambridge University for their doctorate in seismology? How many of them got their undergraduate in Geophysics? Mix in that they were turned down not once but twice for the same comedy revue, it becomes perplexing how anyone could end up in Entertainment let alone on one of the best shows on television. Nick Mohammed certainly didn’t take a conventional route to stardom but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer: Will AFC Richmond Bounce Back?

Ted Lasso is back to brighten up your days this summer, and there will be some big changes. Cast members shared a new trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2 on Monday, and it shows Jason Sudeikis’ coach trying to find a way to keep the team spirit after their demotion.
Footballthecomicscomic.com

The Peabody Awards Honor Ted Lasso, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021

The Peabody Awards begin announcing recipients of their 2021 honors, and chief among them in the comedy realm, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here are their citations and acceptance speeches, with appearances also from Will Ferrell and Steve Carell!. TED LASSO. The premise...
Soccerthemoviebox.net

Ted Lasso: Season 2 — Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Season 2 of the hit sports comedy series "Ted Lasso," starring Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis in the titular role. The Apple original series, which is based on Sudeikis's Ted Lasso character that was featured in a series of NBC Sports soccer commercials, follows the trials and tribulations of an overly optimistic, folksy American college football coach named Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), who has traveled to England to become the new head coach of a professional soccer team, despite having no experience coaching soccer.