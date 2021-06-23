Cancel
Fountain, MN

Judy Ann Kujath

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Ann Kujath, age 74, of Fountain, Minn., passed away peacefully June 23, 2021, in her home. She was born November 15, 1946, in Rochester, Minn., to Francis Lyman and Lela Stevens of Fountain, Minn. She graduated with the Preston-Fountain High School Class of 1964. Judy lived in Fountain, where she babysat many children in town, worked for many local businesses, and met her loving husband, Richard Kujath. They were married February 1, 1965. Judy and Richard purchased Meyers Pump Service in 1976 and together established Richard’s Pump Service.

