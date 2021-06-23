Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

NYAK SideCar Drink Recipe | BLAC® Happy Hour

By BLAC Detroit Staff
blac.media
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf desired, cut lemon in half and rub on the rim glass. Dip glass in sugar and set aside. In a cocktail shaker add ingredients with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a glass and garnish with a with a lemon peel.

www.blac.media
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Sidecar#Glass#Cocktail Shaker#Happy Hour#Food Drink#Nyak#Drink Recipe#Blac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesElite Daily

15 Best White Claw Slushie Recipes To Upgrade Happy Hour

TikTokers have given almost every food a makeover, and there’s one that’s perfect for when you want to give your go-to hard seltzer an upgrade. Yep, I’m talking about slushies made with White Claw, and there are so many combos to try for a fruity twist on your standard seltzer. To see what it’s all about, check out these 15 White Claw slushie recipes on TikTok.
RestaurantsFlorida Weekly

Angelina’s offers prix fixe, happy hour specials

This summer, Angelina’s Ristorante offers an Italian dinner menu for two at the prix fixe price of $99 and a happy hour menu with a selection of drink and small plate specials. The “prezzo fisso” menu includes a three-course dinner for two and $25 toward a bottle of. The first...
Nashville, TNWTVF

Drink and Appetizer Recipes for the Iroquois Steeplechase

Lynne made an Orange Mint Julep and Cheesy Bacon Dip, both perfect for the Iroquois Steeplechase. (see recipes below) For more race day traditions and a preview of this year’s event, watch the NewsChannel5 special Iroquois Steeplechase: Nashville’s Grand Tradition live at 6:30pm Friday, June 25. The 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville 37221. For tickets, go to https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org. Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House is in Lynchburg, TN. For more information, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

3 Editors Tried the Internet-Famous Haus Apéritifs, and Now It's a Happy Hour Favorite

If you haven't seen Haus splashed all over your Instagram lately, your feed is missing out on some seriously pretty photos. The apéritif brand is known for it's cool aesthetic, but even more importantly, its tasty drinks. Our team has been curious if the internet-famous alcohol business is worth the hype, so we enlisted three editors to test out the Haus Sampler Kit ($50).
Food & DrinksColorado Springs Independent

A faint bit of booze with Happy Hour Donuts

The premise tantalizes: donuts garnished with booze-infused glazings and buttercreams. (See our May 5, 2021, Side Dish for the back story.) The execution is a mixed bag. Happy Hour Donuts’ yeast donuts alone are great, plenty puffy with a little chew and interior density, not overly sweet. But we just...
Food & Drinkstheinspiredroom.net

Iced Maple Oat Milk Shaken Espresso Recipe (Starbucks Copycat)

Have you tried the Starbucks iced brown sugar oat milk latte? It’s so yummy! We made our own similar version at home and it’s delicious, I wanted to share the recipe with you today! It’s super simple with just a few ingredients. Pin this post to save the recipe for...
Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Cherry Sidecar

This pretty-in-pink version of the Prohibition-era sidecar calls for cherry liqueur (we like Cherry Heering) instead of the traditional orange. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Recipestulsapeople.com

RECIPES: Usher in watermelon season with these meals and drink

Watermelon is one of those things you want to eat as much of as you can while it’s in season. Local watermelons are great in July and August, so now’s the time to best appreciate them. Using watermelon in dishes other than sweet might seem strange if you’ve never tried...
Recipeskeypennews.org

No Recipe Summer Recipes

My cookbook shelf is overwhelmingly full. There are the tried and true staples, the vintage community cookbooks, the bread-and-sourdough-specific cookbooks, and the cookbooks featuring recipes from places I have never been, which are usually more about fueling my wanderlust than setting the scene for a meal. This is to say:...
Restaurantsbostonchefs.com

Summer Happy Hours at Eataly

There’s nothing better than a traditional Italian aperitivo after a long day at work, and Eataly’s got your summer imbibement covered. From Monday-Friday, at all three of their unique boston locations, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Eataly will *deliver* with the happy hour deals on drinks and bites. At Il Patio Di Eataly, there will be local oysters for $1, and the most thirsted-for summer cocktails. These deals are also available indoors at La Pizza & La Pasta (and be sure to grab a bite of their fresh pasta while you’re there – it’s exceptional). Or, fancy it up a notch at Terra where you can snack on some favorite appetizers for only $4. Think Polpo Spiedini, Primo Cutrera, fire-grilled Island Creek Oysters and Bruschetta with cured pork fat on a semolina baguette. Top it off with a glass or hand-selected vino or the Contessa Sbagliato cocktail, featuring a dash of Brovo Rose Vermouth and a splash of prosecco. So, if you’re thinking happy hour might just be your deal, try Eataly’s many selections, disappointment just isn’t an option! Make a reservation at Terra on Opentable or stop in to Il Patio di Eataly after a day walking, talking and shopping in Back Bay.
Musicimbibemagazine.com

A RAMONA Happy Hour Playlist From Jordan Salcito

When sommelier Jordan Salcito launched RAMONA back in 2016, she didn’t simply up the ante on the quality of ingredients used to make canned wine (RAMONA is made with Italian organic wine and real fruit juice), she also infused the category with her trademark sense of joy, fun, and style. Salcito has been making wine pairing playlists for years, and she knows how to use music to help create a perfect aperitivo vibe. “The ties between wine and music are fascinating if you feel like digging deeper—winemaking can sometimes take a very spiritual dimension, and some producers believe that music, through its energy, can play an important role,” she says. The key to both a good playlist and a good wine list, she adds, is balance. In the case of the music, it’s a balance between fast and slow beats, and new and old songs.
RestaurantsPosted by
LivingCheap

Best chain restaurant happy hours

Happy hour can be a great way to unwind and spend some time with friends on the cheap. Half-price appetizers or $5 cocktails make it easy to enjoy an early evening out without breaking the bank. While most bars and taverns post their happy hour drink or appetizer discounts online, many restaurants don’t always advertise their happy hour times or specials. Yet many people prefer the ambience of their favorite chain restaurant to a stand-alone bar.
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Happy Hour At Little Brother Bar

Head down to the “best bar on the worst street” AKA Little Brother Bar on Rainey. Their happy hour has just as much personality as the watering hole itself, with $2 shots, $5 wells highballs, and $8 frozen flights. Drink until you are hungry for a Bummer Burrito and it will basically be the perfect evening.