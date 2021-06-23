NYAK SideCar Drink Recipe | BLAC® Happy Hour

There’s nothing better than a traditional Italian aperitivo after a long day at work, and Eataly’s got your summer imbibement covered. From Monday-Friday, at all three of their unique boston locations, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Eataly will *deliver* with the happy hour deals on drinks and bites. At Il Patio Di Eataly, there will be local oysters for $1, and the most thirsted-for summer cocktails. These deals are also available indoors at La Pizza & La Pasta (and be sure to grab a bite of their fresh pasta while you’re there – it’s exceptional). Or, fancy it up a notch at Terra where you can snack on some favorite appetizers for only $4. Think Polpo Spiedini, Primo Cutrera, fire-grilled Island Creek Oysters and Bruschetta with cured pork fat on a semolina baguette. Top it off with a glass or hand-selected vino or the Contessa Sbagliato cocktail, featuring a dash of Brovo Rose Vermouth and a splash of prosecco. So, if you’re thinking happy hour might just be your deal, try Eataly’s many selections, disappointment just isn’t an option! Make a reservation at Terra on Opentable or stop in to Il Patio di Eataly after a day walking, talking and shopping in Back Bay.