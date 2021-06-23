Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg restaurant lawsuit challenges legality of McMaster's state of emergency orders

By Nathaniel Cary ncary@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG — An attorney for a Spartanburg restaurant argued in state court June 23 that Gov. Henry McMaster overstepped his legal authority when he issued new state of emergency declarations and orders every 15 days during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant, Ike’s Korner Grille, publicly flouted McMaster’s orders and declared...

www.postandcourier.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg County, SC
Lifestyle
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
Spartanburg, SC
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Martin
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Of Emergency#Legislature#Civil Lawsuit#Food Drink#The S C General Assembly#South Carolinians#The General Assembly#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maryland StateNBC Washington

COVID-19 State of Emergency Orders End in Maryland, Virginia

States of emergency declared last year in Maryland and Virginia because of the coronavirus crisis have now ended. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam each declared states of emergency in March 2020. As fewer people are sickened and killed by the virus, and more people get vaccinated against it, Hogan ended his state’s emergency order starting Thursday, July 1, 2021. Virginia’s order expired the previous night.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

S.C. lawmakers override 10 of Governor McMaster’s 15 vetoes

Columbia, SC (AP) — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have wasted little time returning more than $150 million in local projects into the state budget after the Governor removed the items through his vetoes last week. The House and Senate overrode 10 of Governor Henry McMaster’s 15 vetoes...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

McMaster vetoes $152M of proposed $11B state budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced his line item vetoes for South Carolina’s $11 billion state budget Friday. Speaking from the State House in Columbia, the governor announced he vetoed seven proviso subsections that contain 226 earmarks totaling $152.25 million in appropriations he says lack the necessary transparency and accountability for state funding.
Public Healthsky963.com

Gov. Kemp issues Final Public Health State of Emergency Executive Order

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on Thursday, July 1 at 12am. “With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12am,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together – along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others – to protect both lives and livelihoods. Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong, and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family.” Next week, the Governor will issue a state of emergency executive order that will continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include the suspension of various state rules and regulations.
Public Healthnowhabersham.com

Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order

Governor Brian Kemp Tuesday signed his last executive order extending Georgia’s public health state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The final order will expire on July 1. “With the executive order I signed, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday,...
Florida Stateusf.edu

1000 Friends of Florida Defends Lawsuit Challenging Development Orders

One Thousand Friends of Florida says a 2019 state law is blocking them from doing their job. The growth management group tries to work with residents, local governments, and developers to promote sustainable development policy that protects the environment and quality of life. That can often mean filing lawsuits. But...
Huntington, WVWest Virginia Record

Federal judge grants temporary restraining order in ACLU-WV case regarding HIV legislation

HUNTINGTON — A federal judge has granted a request by the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia for a temporary restraining order against Senate Bill 334. "We’re encouraged by this decision from the court," ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said. "This harmful, constitutionally flawed bill should never be allowed to take effect. Harm reduction saves lives."
Palm Beach County, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Palm Beach County to let state of emergency order expire

The mechanism through which Palm Beach County could mandate masks, close businesses and request reimbursement for dollars spent on the coronavirus pandemic will expire at midnight on Sunday. County Mayor Dave Kerner signed the final week-long local state of emergency declaration related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, 466 days after he...
Colorado StateArgus Press

Court revives prisoner lawsuit against Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a lawsuit filed by inmates against Gov. Jared Polis at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic seeking to reduce the prison population and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. A lower court dismissed the case against...