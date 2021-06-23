Titan Machinery – Elbow Lake

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the $60,000,000 Last Step Recycling, LLC Project. Last Step Recycling, LLC (LSR) will construct and operate an Automotive Shredder Residue (ASR) warehouse and processing facility in Chester County, South Carolina (the “Project”). ASR is the waste from the recycling or shredding of automobiles and appliances. The processing facility will receive ASR from other recycling plants that have shredded car parts and other scrap metal for recycling. LSR will then take this discarded ASR material and further recycle the ASR by separating the non-ferrous metals from the other materials found in the ASR. ASR contains approximately 10-12% by volume of residual commercial value non-ferrous metal, such as copper, aluminum and stainless steel.