Titan Machinery – Elbow Lake
Titan Machinery needs to add an experienced Service Technician to our team in Elbow Lake, Minnesota! As a Service Technician/Diesel Mechanic you will perform machinery diagnostics, repairs, maintenance, and pre-delivery work on heavy equipment, with a high level of quality and efficiency. We offer an excellent compensation package and a signing bonus is available, depending on experience. For more information log in to www.titanmachinery.com/careers or contact Titan Machinery at 701.356.0130 today.