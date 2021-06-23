Cancel
Elbow Lake, MN

Titan Machinery – Elbow Lake

By krystal
kmrskkok.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitan Machinery needs to add an experienced Service Technician to our team in Elbow Lake, Minnesota! As a Service Technician/Diesel Mechanic you will perform machinery diagnostics, repairs, maintenance, and pre-delivery work on heavy equipment, with a high level of quality and efficiency. We offer an excellent compensation package and a signing bonus is available, depending on experience. For more information log in to www.titanmachinery.com/careers or contact Titan Machinery at 701.356.0130 today.

kmrskkok.com
Elbow Lake, MN
Engebretson & Sons Disposal Service

Engebretson & Sons Disposal Service will be closed on Saturday July 3, 2021, and Monday, July 5, 2021. Route changes: garbage pick up for residents of Chokio and Alberta will be done one day late on Tuesday, July, 6, 2021; garbage pick up for residents of Hancock and Donnelly will be done one day late on Wednesday, July 7, 2021; garbage pick up for residents of Ashby, Grant County mandatory Pelican Lake, Pomme de Terre Lake, and customers on Grant County nonmandatory weekly Monday route will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021. All other routes remain the same.
MachineryPete.com Announces the Launch of Machinery Pete Auctions

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. MachineryPete.com, the fastest-growing used farm equipment marketplace, announced the company is expanding its position in the used equipment market and is launching Machinery Pete Auctions. This new venture will be launched in partnership with BigIron Auctions, rural America’s premier unreserved online auction service provider. Machinery Pete Auctions will host monthly online, timed, no reserve, no buyer’s fee auctions, offering dealers and private auction companies a new auction sales channel for used farm equipment. Sellers will manage the listing details and fund collection on their equipment, while Machinery Pete will support sellers with their unmatched marketing ability.
DNR Webpage Answers Fishing Questions

Anglers can get their fishing questions answered on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page at mndnr.gov/fishing. The page answers questions like: What species can I fish for? What kind of bait is legal? What kind of fish can I keep? It also is a mobile-friendly source of information on when, where and how to fish.
E-Chem EPC Overlay Displacing Polyester for Bridge Restoration and Repair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Engineers are welcoming EPC Overlay, an epoxy polymer concrete polymer overlay system from E-Chem, as an emerging alternative to polyester polymer concrete (PPC) for bridge deck preservation and restoration. For more than 30 years, the use of polyester polymer concrete (PPC) has been commonplace...
Griff Welcomes New Management Leads and Upgrades Machinery

The Griff Network appoints two new management positions and adds new equipment. Jon Giza was hired as the company’s new process development manager. Prior to working at Griff, Jon Giza worked as a director of manufacturing for more than 20 years. His experience and unique perspective are assets to Griff. In this role, Giza is responsible for overseeing Griff’s manufacturing processes, as well as improving these processes.
Morris Given SolSmart Silver Designation for Advancing Solar Energy

The city of Morris is receiving a Silver designation from the national SolSmart program for making it faster, easier, and more affordable for homes and businesses to go solar. This designation recognizes Morris for taking bold steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development. For companies looking to expand, a SolSmart Silver designation is a signal that Morris is “open for solar business.”
MN Corn Marketing Webinar with Commodity Advisors

The Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) has partnered with Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) to hold quarterly marketing webinars following the release of major USDA Crop Reports. A commodity advisor and broker since 1976, Al Kluis will host each webinar providing insight on how the crop report impacts price projections and marketing decisions. This webinar will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. To register for this event, go to https://bit.ly/3v4dGN3.
Ziegler Closes $60,000,000 Financing For Last Step Recycling, LLC

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the $60,000,000 Last Step Recycling, LLC Project. Last Step Recycling, LLC (LSR) will construct and operate an Automotive Shredder Residue (ASR) warehouse and processing facility in Chester County, South Carolina (the “Project”). ASR is the waste from the recycling or shredding of automobiles and appliances. The processing facility will receive ASR from other recycling plants that have shredded car parts and other scrap metal for recycling. LSR will then take this discarded ASR material and further recycle the ASR by separating the non-ferrous metals from the other materials found in the ASR. ASR contains approximately 10-12% by volume of residual commercial value non-ferrous metal, such as copper, aluminum and stainless steel.
Ritchie Bros. preps for its largest pipeline construction event ever in New Mexico this August

After 36 years, the owner of Barrilleaux Inc. is retiring and selling his fleet unreserved on Aug. 10-11 HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 10 – 11, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest-ever, single-owner auction for Barrilleaux Inc., an oilfield pipeline construction company based in New Mexico and Texas. Tens of millions of dollars of equipment will be sold in this two-day event, including late-model, low-hour directional drills, trenchers, 40+ pipelayers, 120 excavators, 35+ dozers, loaders, heavy haul trucks, trailers, attachments, tools, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.
Weekly COVID Update for June 29

Our weekly COVID update for the area from data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health finds active cases of the virus either unchanged from last week or inching slightly upward. Stevens County received one active case since last week, as did Grant County. Pope County stayed at 1 active case. Big Stone again has 0 active cases, while Swift went down to 0 cases. Traverse stayed at 2 cases, and Douglas County ticked up a notch to 7 active cases. There were no new deaths from the virus reported this week in our 7-county survey.
CBS News

Infrastructure pact would boost construction and machinery companies

Plans to pump money into rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure could give companies that make machinery and materials a solid foundation for growth. Caterpillar, with its heavy machinery, and construction materials company Vulcan Materials could see years of additional business as roads and bridges are rebuilt and buildings are modernized. The benefits would be even broader, impacting Sherwin-Williams, United Rentals and others that make, sell, or rent anything used for construction.
Head to Head Review: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 53.5% of Petco Health and...
TheStreet

Thompson Machinery Expands Product Line With Metso

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Machinery is excited to announce a new dealer agreement with Metso for its mobile and stationary crushing and screening products. As the exclusive Cat dealer in Middle and West Tennessee, and North Mississippi, the Metso product line fits seamlessly within Thompson's equipment offering to support its construction, recycling, and roadbuilding customers.
Elbow Lake Seeks Electronic Sign

The City of Elbow Lake seeks to purchase an electronic sign to be placed in front of the Community Building to post community events and other notices. It would have LED lighting and would be designed to look like the Welcome to Elbow Lake signs. The sign would cost about $30,000 and a $5,000 donation for it has already been received from Missouri Energy.
Small Construction Machinery That Does Large Jobs

When most people think of construction equipment, their mind usually goes to massive machines with huge shovels, enormous scoops, and big treads. But sometimes even the biggest jobs—especially those in tight spaces—can be handled by little worker vehicles that are small, speedy, and stronger than they look. Here’s a selection of small construction machinery that does large jobs. They may look similar, but each serves its own unique function.