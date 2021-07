Amazon is already preparing the highly anticipated series of the Lord of the Rings and the cast of it has been in charge of raising the hype of the fans around it. The adventures of the Middle Earth They will return to the screen, but this time not to the big one, but to the small one. Thanks to the rise of streaming platforms, one of the best known of the moment, Amazon Prime Video, had the ability to obtain the necessary rights to produce a series of the saga. The Lord of the rings It will be available very soon in this different format, but for this, the work that has been done has been marathon.