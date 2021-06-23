Expansion Primer: New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have started to develop a good core that’s still very young. While that’s mostly a positive, they could use the addition of players with some experience that could grow with the team. A player who fits this perfectly is winger Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks. In his five career seasons, Meier has shown an ability to put up points while playing a solid two-way game which is something the team needs. His Corsi has never dropped below 50% and his career average is an incredibly solid 56%. His Fenwick numbers tell the same tale. This is all the more impressive because San Jose went from a strong team to a bad one over the last few seasons. It has not had much of an impact on his numbers and what he brings to the table in that area.