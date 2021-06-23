Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Unemployment Rate In Hopkins County Declined Slightly In May 2021

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 7 days ago
The unemployment rate in Hopkins County declined slightly in May 2021, as did the overall employment rate across Northeast Texas and the state, according to Texas Labor Market Index and Texas Workforce Commission. Workforce. Development. AreaMay 2021. RateApril 2021. RateMay 2020. Rate. Texas5.96.411.8. North East Texas5.96.29.2. Bowie6.06.310.6. Cass7.17.69.6. Delta5.35.07.4. Franklin4.75.26.9.

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
