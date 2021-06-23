Unemployment Rate In Hopkins County Declined Slightly In May 2021

The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance is a group of business people and individuals meeting monthly to develop ways to foster and support local business and community pride. DBA has been active in Sulphur Springs for more than two decades. During the recent in-person meeting held on June 15, 2021, discussions were held on the new Billboard located on I-30 near Greenville promoting shopping in Sulphur Springs, the recent History By Foot event conducted by John Sellers, and upcoming Summer and Autumn events in downtown. The Business Focus portion of the meeting brought the owners of ‘Baked and Brewed’ to the meeting to meet members and acquaint them with the new bakery and coffeeshop now open on Main Street in the former German Joe’s location. Plans to participate in the Independence Concert and Fireworks on July 3, a Market or Ladies Night Out in September, the visit of Vietnam Healing Wall November 2-6, the annual DBA Heritage Car Show downtown on November 6 and a Winter Market on December 4 were also discussed before the close of the hour-long meeting. The next DBA meeting is planned for Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Chamber of Commerce board room. To join as a member or to find out more about DBA, go to sulphurspringsdba.org.