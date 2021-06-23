Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds’ Suddleson making most of promotion

By Chris Amaya
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZYqb_0adQIh7700
Midland's Jake Suddleson (14) picks up a ball during the RockHounds' game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. (Chris Amaya|Odessa American)

Midland RockHounds manager Bobby Crosby didn’t know a lot about outfielder Jake Suddleson when he first joined his team on June 8.

Crosby didn’t know the player was undrafted after finishing his time at Harvard.

“That’s surprising with the talent that he has,” Crosby said of Suddleson. “You get to this level and if you can play, you can play.”

Since Suddleson was reassigned to the RockHounds from the Lansing Lugnuts, he has made a strong impression at the plate.

Through nine road appearances, the first-year pro hit three home runs, with six RBIs, to being his career with the Midland franchise.

The home run total puts him fourth on the team as the RockHounds returned home to begin a six-game homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday.

Jeremy Eierman leads the team with four.

Before Suddleson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland Athletics in 2020, he starred for the Crimson.

He had his strongest collegiate campaign as a junior in 2019 when he was named Ivy League Player of the Year and received American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Third Team All-America honors.

Suddleson set a new program record at Harvard with 53 RBIs and finished second in program history with 11 home runs on the season.

Everything was set up for the outfielder to close out his time in college with a strong senior season.

Then the coronavirus pandemic happened, limiting him to five games in his final year.

“I finished up school online, which was good to finish but it was kind of tough to graduate online, honestly,” Suddleson said. “The summer was a little better; I was able to get some baseball stuff in, which was good.”

When everything shut down due to the pandemic, the Pacific Palisades, California native returned to his home state.

The early virus restrictions in California meant that a lot of fitness facilities were closed.

From the summer to the winter, Suddleson looked for places to stay in shape and complete some baseball workouts.

“It was challenging, but at the end of the day you just got to find a way to get it done,” he said.

The Athletics signed Suddleson to a minor league contract in July 2020 and assigned him to the Arizona League Athletics to officially start his professional career.

He was moved to the Class High-A Lansing Lugnuts before advancing to the Permian Basin.

As an undrafted player, Suddleson knows he’ll have to work his hardest to achieve his dream of one day playing in the majors.

Crosby, a former A’s first-round pick in 2001, believes his newest outfielder is on the right path to being promoted.

“A lot of the times, it’s a little bit easier for guys who were first- or second-round picks to move up,” Crosby said. “Once you get to the Double-A level, if you perform they’ll move you.”

The manager has been impressed with Suddleson’s hitting, inserting him into the RockHounds’ starting lineup multiple times over the last three weeks.

For the rest of his time in Midland, Suddleson will look to prove people wrong and prove the Oakland organization right for taking a chance on him.

He wants to continue pushing toward his dream while having fun and enjoying the experience that comes with the minor leagues.

“I keep saying this to people, if you told me a year ago when COVID had first hit that this is where I would be right now, I wouldn’t believe you,” Suddleson said. “I’m just trying to enjoy it every day. I’ll keep working hard, keep getting better and hopefully keep going.”

>>Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

Community Policy
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
809
Followers
175
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Crosby
Person
Jeremy Eierman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Ivy League#Minor League Baseball#Harvard#The Wichita Wind Surge#The Oakland Athletics#Covid#Oa Camaya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles minor league recap 6/16: Grayson Rodriguez makes spotty Bowie home debut

If you’ll excuse me for switching up the usual order of recaps, I’m going to start with Bowie, which hosted one of the most hotly anticipated minor league games in recent memory. Grayson Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline’s newly minted best pitching prospect in baseball, made his Baysox home debut after two road starts to begin his Double-A career. The battery of Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman, the overall second-best prospect in baseball, made this a must-see event, with a spirited crowd of 4,963 — myself and Stacey among them — filling the stands at Prince George’s Stadium, many with gas cans in tow.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Minor league baseball: Lynchburg vs. FredNats

The scene was set Friday night for a dramatic come-from-behind victory for the Fredericksburg Nationals against the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats. Trailing 4–1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the FredNats tacked on two runs in the frame, then opened the bottom of the ninth with Cole Daily’s single to right field.
Ishpeming, MIMining Journal

Cooper Dost ‘steals’ win for Window Outfitters in Little League’s Minors baseball

ISHPEMING — Cooper Dost doubled home the tying run before stealing home to end the game as Window Outfitters pulled out a 10-9 victory over Gwinn Honor Credit Union in a Minor Division game in Marquette County Little League baseball played the week of June 7-12. Trailing 9-5 entering the final at-bats of the game, the Outfitters’ Micah Nelson walked and Cooper Thompson bunted for a hit. Evan Cardinal hit a two-run double, while Cooper Chapman singled and scored on Dost’s double.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Minor League Baseball Road Trip: A guide to North Carolina

Editor’s Note: Please allow me the opportunity to introduce Walter Triebel, a veteran sports blogger who has written several team-specific guides for minor league road trips. This year he’s taking on the Tampa Bay Rays system, and we are happy to welcome him at DRaysBay while he conducts his research. He has previously had his work featured at Fish Stripes and Bucs Dugout. Links to his published work are at the bottom of the page. Welcome, Walter! - DR.
MLBBless You Boys

Minor League pitching depth

AAA: Alex Faedo (IL) AA: Paul Richan, Elvin Rodriguez, Joey Wentz (Currently rehab at A-) I think the best of the bunch can be Wentz and Richan. I think Faedo and Elvin have some promise. The rest are too far away with Montero probably being the most interesting one of the remaining with just being 20 at A+ already. Of course, Franklin Perez is still technically in the system, but I wonder if his durability moves him to relief at best if he even were to make it? So then the question for the Tigers? Do they target more pitching in the draft this year? Do they actually take Leiter with their first pick (would not be opposed). Do they target a bunch more pitching throughout the draft? Will be interesting, but yes Tigers depth at pitching is getting weak. However, I would blame some of that on the lack of picks teams are getting in draft with just 5 rounds to draft last year. Tigers have generally been pretty good finding some later round talent... at least some to fill the depth in the system. However, this year will also be limited to 20 rounds (half what it was in the past years). So Tigers might need to be a little more aggressive in picking up pitching prospects this year.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

How do the Pirates determine minor league promotions?

Jun. 19—The easy part is the final destination, its feel and characteristics and what it might mean for a player's career. The tough part when it comes to the Pirates potentially promoting their prospects involves how to arrive at that point at the appropriate time. It's something they're working through...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Where Cincinnati Reds rookie callup Alejo Lopez fits into the infield

The Cincinnati Reds don’t have a clear spot to play Alejo Lopez daily, but it was impossible to ignore the way he was hitting in the minor leagues. Lopez, a 27th-round pick from the 2015 MLB Draft, led minor leagues with his 72 combined hits at Double-A and Triple-A. In 49 games, he hit .360 with 19 doubles, 27 RBI and 41 runs. He reached base in all but two games this season, posting a stunning .437 on-base percentage with 22 multi-hit games.
MLBEntrepreneur

OLB Group helps minor league baseball teams connect with fans

Convenience and safety are top priorities for sports team operators. Next spring, three minor league baseball teams operated by National Sports Services will be welcoming fans back into the stands. Players from Indiana’s Lafayette Aviator, Pennsylvania’s Johnstown Millrats and The Spartanburgers of South Carolina will take to the field to swing for the fences and belt home runs again.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Minor league baseball: Pain of a no-no was oh so close

Summer just started, but the season’s dog days may already have wilted down the Fredericksburg Nationals. Jeremy De La Rosa’s lone single saved the FredNats from sustaining a morale-sapping no-hitter at the hands of two Delmarva Shorebirds pitchers Tuesday night, losing the opener of a six-game road series in a 10–0 rout.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Warner & Kaine Go to Bat for Virginia’s Minor League Baseball Teams

~ Introduce bipartisan bill to create a $550 million federal grant program to help Virginia’s nine minor league teams, which were forced to cancel their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic ~. WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), along with Sens. Marsha Blackburn...
Baseballwfirnews.com

Minor League Baseball May Get A Bailout.

Minor League Baseball took a huge hit financially during the pandemic and a bipartisan bill is in the works to help fix that – US Senator Mark Warner is a co-sponsor. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more.