Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Employer Deadline for CalSavers One Week Away as Assets Reach $87 Million for State’s New Retirement Program

By California State Treasurer Fiona Ma
YubaNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Treasurer Fiona Ma reminds employers with more than 50 employees of the upcoming June 30, 2021 registration deadline for the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program, the State’s new program for workers in the private sector that lack access to a workplace retirement plan. The reminder comes as the groundbreaking program hit a milestone of $87 million in saver assets and passed 156,000 actively funded accounts.

yubanet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Plan#State#New Retirement Program#Calsavers#Californians#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Albuquerque, NMladailypost.com

New Mexico Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund To Be fully Restored With Federal Funding

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) will be receiving more than $600 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration to replenish the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund as well as pay back a federal loan issued by the U.S. Department of Labor to support the overwhelming surge of UI claimants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economyebglaw.com

The State of Emergency in New York Is Over: What That Means for Employers

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state disaster emergency he declared on March 7, 2020, due to COVID-19 would officially end after June 24, 2021. He then signed Executive Order No. 210, which formally rescinded, effective June 25, 2021, the declarations of Executive Order 202: Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York (and the 111 subsequent orders continuing temporary suspension and modification of laws relating to the disaster emergency) as well as Executive Order 205: Quarantine Restrictions on Travelers Arriving in New York, issued June 24, 2020, and its three subsequent modifications.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Coloradans received over $6 billion in third round of economic impact payments, feds say

(The Center Square) – Coloradans received over $6 billion in the third round of economic impact payments, federal data shows. The total represents a nearly $2.3 billion increase from the first round of payments. According to data from the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, over 2.7 million payments were made in the state. Of that total, over 2 million were filed by individuals without qualifying dependents.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Income TaxPosted by
MyChesCo

Find State-by-State Data on Third Round of Economic Impact Payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department released information detailing how many people in each state received the third round of Economic Impact Payments through early June. The new details, available at SOI Tax Stats – Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Statistics,...
Small Businessroi-nj.com

EDA to begin accepting Phase 2 applications for Sustain and Serve program today

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority began accepting applications Monday for $10 million in new funding for its Sustain and Serve NJ program. The program provides eligible entities with grants of between $100,000 to $2 million to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey-based restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The purchased meals will then go to feed those struggling with food insecurity.
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

State Extends Deadline For $5 Million In Economic Relief

SANTA FE — The deadline to apply for the New Mexico economic relief payment has been extended to Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The payment provides economic relief to New Mexico residents who did not qualify for federal pandemic stimulus relief. Payments will be provided to low-income households based on funding...
PoliticsTulsa World

State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive

State officials began accepting applications Monday for a $1,200 incentive offered to those finding jobs recently or in the near future. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Back-to-Work Initiative will be available to the first 20,000 qualified applicants. Stitt announced May 17 that he was canceling the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic-related...
Economystateofpress.com

J&J reaches $230 million opioid settlement with New York state By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) agreed to pay about $230 million to resolve claims it helped fuel an opioid crisis in New York, the state’s attorney general said on Saturday. The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and will remove Johnson & Johnson as...
Personal Financecommunityjournal.net

After Enrollment Deadline, Some Californians Can Still Save on Health Insurance

May 15 was the deadline for Californians to sign up for health insurance coverage. But people who already have health insurance through Covered California will still get a sizeable federal tax credit. Others seeking affordable plans can still save and enroll if they have a “qualifying life event” such as a birth, marriage, loss of job, certain illnesses, or other special circumstances.
Economykcountry1057.com

$1,500 incentive offered to get unemployed back to work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday unveiled his incentive package – a one-time $1,500 payment – to get Kentuckians back to work and off the $300 per week in pandemic unemployment assistance from the federal government, as well as more help for childcare centers. Gov. Beshear has...
Economywvxu.org

Beshear Announces Back-To-Work Incentive For Unemployed Kentuckians

Kentuckians receiving unemployment benefits could be eligible for a $1,500 payment if they re-enter the workforce by the end of July. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new back-to-work incentive at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Kentucky officials estimate roughly 60,000 residents are receiving $300 in weekly pandemic unemployment assistance on top of state unemployment benefits. The state is setting aside $22.5 million in federal CARES Act funding for the new program, which would cover the incentive payments for 15,000 participants.
Economyslatersentinel.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.62 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia Companies Can Now Offer the Bind Personalized Health Plan on a Fully-Insured Basis

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Bind Benefits, Inc. announced that its personalized health plan will be offered on a fully-insured basis to Georgia employers with more than 50 employees. With Bind, employers have the opportunity to lower health care costs while giving their employees a rich, affordable benefit with a broad network and more health care decision-making control.