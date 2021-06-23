Employer Deadline for CalSavers One Week Away as Assets Reach $87 Million for State’s New Retirement Program

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state disaster emergency he declared on March 7, 2020, due to COVID-19 would officially end after June 24, 2021. He then signed Executive Order No. 210, which formally rescinded, effective June 25, 2021, the declarations of Executive Order 202: Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York (and the 111 subsequent orders continuing temporary suspension and modification of laws relating to the disaster emergency) as well as Executive Order 205: Quarantine Restrictions on Travelers Arriving in New York, issued June 24, 2020, and its three subsequent modifications.