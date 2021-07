The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t getting enough credit for their Game 7 win over the Brooklyn Nets. After going down 0-2 in the series (in embarrassing fashion), most fans and pundits were writing them off. It seemed like they were reverting back to last year’s Bucks in terms of their coaching and decision-making (as detailed by our Spencer Davies) rather than sticking with what worked throughout the regular season and in their first-round victory over the Miami Heat.