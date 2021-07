INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Secretary of Labor made a stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on June 24 to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "What we want to do is get Americans back to work. We want to get the economy back up and running. We want to be able to show people it's safe in the workplace. So I'm here today to encourage people to get vaccinated because we want to make sure we get people into a safe workplace," said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.