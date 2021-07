The roster for Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer is starting to take shape. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green were the first pair of players to commit to the team, and now others are joining them. Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has committed to play for the team, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, as has Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has also committed to the team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.