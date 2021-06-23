Venable lands security, privacy vet to expand L.A. offerings

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Venable on Wednesday said it has picked up online security, privacy and safety pro Hemanshu (Hemu) Nigam, a former prosecutor with years of experience serving in chief security officer and business roles at companies.

Nigam joins the firm's e-commerce, privacy and cybersecurity practice as a partner in Los Angeles. Most recently, he founded and served as chief executive of Cyber Security Affairs, a cyber intelligence and investigative firm.

He has nearly 25 years of experience working with companies, startups, celebrities, pro-athletes, government and law enforcement, the Washington, D.C.-based firm said in a statement on the hire.

Nigam touted Venable's dual cybersecurity offerings – the legal practice group and the firm's cybersecurity consulting division.

"When you put those together, you get what I would consider to be a holistic approach to cybersecurity," he said. "And you can't win unless you take a holistic approach." Nigam said he will be working with both groups and will focus on extending the offerings beyond Washington to the West Coast.

Prior to founding Cyber Security Affairs – previously known as SSP Blue – in 2010, he held chief security officer roles at mass media and publishing company News Corp, social networking company MySpace and Fox Interactive Media. He was previously in business roles at Microsoft Corp and a vice president at the Motion Picture Association of America. Before entering the corporate world, Nigam was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal division and a deputy district attorney in the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Venable has made other partner hires to its privacy and cybersecurity practice group in the past year, including former Illinois assistant attorney general Erik Jones in November and Reed Freeman, former co-chair of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr's privacy practice, last August. The 850-professional firm has also added two new senior directors of cybersecurity services – former White House federal chief information security officer Grant Schneider and privacy risk management professional Jamie Danker – since August.

Privacy and cybersecurity touch all aspects of Venable's clients' businesses, Nigam said.

"You can't live in today's environment, whether you are living in the physical world or the online world," he said, "without having to confront in some way, shape, or form cybersecurity, privacy or safety."