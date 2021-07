More than three-quarters of households in Lebanon, including nearly 100 percent of all Syrian refugees families living there, do not have food or money to buy food, the United Nations has warned.A new survey released by UNICEF, the UN’s child agency, on Thursday said that children in particular are bearing the brunt of one of the world’s worst economic collapses in recent history.The study found that nearly a third of children in the ravaged country had gone to bed hungry or skipped meals in the past month after a “devastating recession” left families with virtually no access to social support.In...