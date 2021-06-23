Collins' investigative reporting shows a troubling project

Once again, I must commend David Collins for his excellent investigative work in exposing the lack of due diligence by representatives of the Town of Groton in selecting a developer for the Mystic Oral School property. Perhaps it can be explained by the rushed, pell-mell approach to the process or perhaps in being blinded by the grandiose plans proposed by this developer and/or perhaps the desire to jump on the bandwagon. I do not know which, but it is clear that this overreach by the developer and his lack of qualifying credentials as well as a controversial background, along with strong community opposition, at the very least mandate a return to the drawing board.