Over the past few months, I have received numerous messages from people wondering if it is a good time to be buying stocks. A few asked if they should sell everything for a variety of reasons, from the stock market being at record highs to inflation to COVID ending. For those looking to capitalize on the magic of compounding interest to reach their financial goals faster and easier, this conversation of when to invest begs the question, "Is there a best time to buy stocks?" Put another way, "Is now a good time to be investing?" The answer will likely depend on when you will need the money and how you plan to use the money. Likewise, investing is different than speculation in Meme stocks or Bitcoin.