Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Of The Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 451 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Angle Inlet, or 40 miles northeast of Roseau, moving east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Angle Inlet around 455 PM CDT. Penasse around 500 PM CDT. Oak Island and Flag Island around 505 PM CDT.