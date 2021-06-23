Cancel
Brown County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry, Keya Paha by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry; Keya Paha SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CHERRY...NORTHERN BROWN AND WESTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 451 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norden, or 19 miles west of Springview, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Meadville and North River Trail. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska.

