Los Angeles, CA

Crowds gather outside LA Courthouse as Britany Spears makes rare remarks to conservatorship judge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears is expected to address the court in the conservatorship that has controlled her money and affairs for 13 years. If a Los Angeles judge does not make a last-minute decision Wednesday to seal the proceedings, Spears' words on the case will be heard in open court for the first time. Several dozen fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing. One held a sign that read ‘Get out of Britney’s life." The hearing comes at the request of the 39-year-old pop star, but there has been no indication what she plans to say.

