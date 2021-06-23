William Carl "Buddy" Spears, 74, of Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, S.C., surrounded by his wife and sons. Born on October 14, 1946 in Hartwell, he was the son of the late John Frank Spears and Sara Vickery Spears. Buddy was one of the founders of Hartwell Civil Defense, retired from Hartwell City Fire Department, former Deputy Magistrate for Hart County Magistrate Court for a number of years, former handyman and retired Director of Hartwell Housing Authority. He served as president of ARC for many years and was an honorary member of the Pilot Club of Hartwell. Mr. Spears was a member of Oak Bower Baptist Church, the Adult SS Class, and served as Deacon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division.