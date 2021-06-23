Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

By Kate Hahn TV Insider
FOX 11 and 41
 7 days ago

FBI Agent Clarice Starling (the outstanding Rebecca Breeds), who voluntarily turned in her badge and gun last week after an outburst of anger, has won us over with her bravery, grit, and willingness to confront her painful past. In the suspenseful closer on Thursday, June 24, she calls on all her courage when she’s held captive and battles to free herself and a group of trafficked women from an abandoned animal testing facility.

www.fox41yakima.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Entertainment
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Breeds
Person
Michael Cudlitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Gymnastics#Fbi#Alastor Pharmaceuticals#Paramount#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Finale Almost Delivers Fin’s Wedding to Former ‘Blue Bloods’ Star

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 finale plans to end things on a high note before continuing into the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 finale on Thursday night. Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) is set to marry his fiancee, Sgt. Phoebe Baker, played by former Blue Bloods star Jennifer Esposito. The two detectives worked together on the narcotics squad decades ago, before Fin joined SVU.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Clarice clocks a coworker right in the kisser

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 17. All times are Eastern. Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m.): Most of the time, the descriptions of TV episodes provided by the networks tell you absolutely nothing. “Henriette feels a feeling, while Hubert encounters a familiar face. Titus Burgess also stars.” It’s like that. Not the case with this week’s Clarice! CBS has laid the premise right out there, and it’s an engaging one, especially given Clarice’s individual struggles this season:
Visual ArtVulture

Clarice Recap: The Tell-Tale Art

There’s something about the sight of a gaggle of FBI agents standing around looking at a painting like students at an art critique that tickles the funny bone — for me, anyway. Crime-scene photos? Conspiracy walls? Evil Big Pharma execs giving press conferences before getting perp-walked? That’s the kind of stuff you’re used to seeing the Feds gawk at. Somebody’s commissioned modern-art masterpiece? It feels like someone’s pulling a prank. Which, in effect, somebody is.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best New TV Shows of 2021

Sure, that old show you've been watching for seven seasons has earned your loyalty. But you're starting to notice that it's sagging in the middle, it does more things that annoy you than it did when you first started watching, and there are signs that you're starting to drift apart. Then you look out of the corner of your eye and see a sexy new show tempting you to watch it. It's time to give in to temptation and give yourself to a new show.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Clarice episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Clarice gets locked up!

Next week on CBS Clarice episode 13 is going to be here, and all signs point to a heck of a huge hour of TV. It’s the finale! As a matter of fact, it may end up being the series finale. There is no word at the moment of a season 2 somewhere else, and we know that Paramount+ seems to no longer be pursuing the drama.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The Clarice season finale wraps everything up—and is pulpy fun, to boot

Who is Clarice Starling? Over the course of Clarice’s first season, the show has repeatedly sought to answer that question, through an often seemingly endless parade of flashbacks, fractured memories, heart-to-heart conversations, and a series of dramatic, usually rash actions on the character’s part. And while her behavior tended to leave the distinct impression that this FBI agent is not very good at her job, the soul of Clarice Starling remains dispiritingly vague. She likes to do the right thing, unless it interferes with her me-me-me, go-it-alone mentality; we’re repeatedly (almost exhaustively) told what a brilliant, singular mind she has, yet we’ve seen almost no evidence of that brilliance on display, with other people usually complimenting her after she tosses out some insipid and unenlightening platitude about human psychology. And she’s shown a deep empathy and respect for others, yet will still run roughshod over sensitive situations.
TV SeriesVulture

Clarice Finale Recap: The Rest Is Silence

Turns out you can go home again. At least that’s the message of “Family Is Freedom,” the semi-ironically titled season — and, apparently, series — finale of Clarice. In its final moments, set to a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Clarice Starling takes advantage of two weeks’ mandatory R&R by driving her new car out to West Virginia to reunite with the (unseen) mother who gave her away so many years ago. By now, the scales have largely fallen from Clarice’s eyes, and her memories of a lionized father and uncaring mother have been tempered by reality: Her dad was mildly crooked, and her mom’s cries for him to get out were about getting out of the criminal racket he had gotten himself into, not out of the family home. It was, in fact, in the arms of Catherine Martin, the woman she rescued from serial killer Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, that Clarice realized she needed to attempt the kind of rapprochement that Catherine and her own mother, Ruth, have since undergone. Is it the surprise phone call from a familiar voice purring, “Hello, Clarice,” that I had hoped would end the season, the result of some secret behind-the-scenes breakthrough? Emphatically not. But it fits, and it fits well.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Will ‘Clarice’ Return for Season 2?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Clarice Season 1 finale, “Family Is Freedom.”]. Clarice both wraps up its Season 1 case in a nice little bow and leaves us wanting more for the characters, but the greatest mystery for some time has been whether or not the Silence of the Lambs sequel would continue after the June 24 finale.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Clarice Season 1 Finale Recap: Did the Bad Guys Get Got? — Plus, Grade It!

The closer Clarice gets to the truth, the closer she gets to danger, and if ViCAP’s hunch is right, that danger is knocking at her front door… literally!. With lawyer Joe Hudlin now dead in a staged suicide, could Alastor Pharmaceuticals’ CEO Nils Hagen actually get away with it all? Here’s what we know at the top of Thursday’s finale: Hagen hired a contract killer to assassinate three women who experienced devastating side effects after they participated in a clinical trial for a migraine drug. They were going to come forward and speak out until their lives were tragically cut short. But as we now know, there’s way more to the story, and no one can be trusted. Here’s what happened in the Silence of the Lambs sequel’s season ender.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Clarice season 1 finale: Did Clarice re-join the ViCAP team?

As we entered the Clarice season 1 finale on CBS tonight, there was one thing we wanted more than anything else: Answers. Would Clarice actually be able to solve the murders, and was the head of Alastor finally brought to justice?. Of course, these were questions when it comes to...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Conan Signs Off, ‘Clarice’ and ‘Al’ Finales, ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Making It’ Return, RuPaul’s ‘All Stars’

Conan O’Brien ends his decade-long run in late night on TBS, but he’ll be back—on HBO Max. Clarice, the struggling sequel to The Silence of the Lambs, ends its first season with no clear path to a second, while the sitcom United States of Al, also wrapping for the season, has already been renewed. NBC brings back its heartwarming crafts competition Making It, delightfully hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Change is afoot on a new season of The Good Fight on Paramount+, which also launches a new round of the campy RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Teases How That Finale Twist Will Affect Season 3

Batwoman wrapped up its second season Sunday night on The CW, bringing to a close what was in a lot of ways a story of major transition Gotham City as well as the characters on the series. The season began with a new hero, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), taking up the Batwoman mantle after the supposed death of Kate Kane and while it was eventually revealed that Kate (now played by Wallis Day after Ruby Rose exited the role at the end of Season 1) was alive, the season was very much Ryan's story as she moved beyond her past to embrace her role as a hero. However, the finale dropped a serious bombshell about one element of Ryan's past that Leslie says will have a serious impact on Season 3.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Batwoman finale teases a major Batman villain for Season 3

With all eyes on Batwoman Season 3 after the explosive Season 2 finale yesterday, the show hinted that a major Batman villain will make an appearance when the show returns: Poison Ivy. The Batwoman Poison Ivy tease dropped in the closing moments of the show, and strongly hints that the character will be a major villain when it returns. The Batwoman Season 3 premiere is down for October 13, 2021, and will Poison Ivy be in it?
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden joins The Boys season 3

The Boys season 3 pads out its superhero line-up destined for bloody mayhem, with a new addition joining the Vought ranks. Deadline reports Laurie Holden is the newest cast member, set to tackle the role of Crimson Countess. Unlike the recent casting announcement, involving a trio of new Supes crafted...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp really leaving?

Megan Boone isn’t the only person on The Blacklist leaving after eight seasons. There’s a big change behind the scenes with Jon Bokenkamp. We knew before The Blacklist Season 8 finale aired that Megan Boone wouldn’t return. It was a shame the show confirmed this ahead of the finale, as it could have made a much more interesting and twisty episode not knowing Liz Keen wouldn’t return.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Chapelwaite, Ray, Maisel, Fantasy

EPIX has announced a Sunday, August 22nd premiere date for “Chapelwaite,” the Adrien Brody-led event series adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot”. Set in the 1850s, the story follows a widower who settles his family in a sleepy Maine town and must confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history and...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Juno Temple Cast in The Behind the Scenes GODFATHER Series THE OFFER

Juno Temple has jumped on board the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer, which will tell the behind the scenes story of the making of The Godfather. The Offer will be based on the Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic film that was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Temple will play Bettye McCartt in the series, producer Albert S. Ruddy’s assistant and a powerhouse in her own right.