An unusual galaxy appears to be missing its dark matter, scientists have found.The unusual galaxy is challenging our understanding of how they form and evolve, the researchers say after detailed new observations.The latest study began when scientists looked deeply at a galaxy known as NGC 1052-DF2, or just DF2 for short. It is what astronomers refer to as “ultra-diffuse” – while it is comparable in width to our own Milky Way, it contains only 1/200th of the number of stars.The galaxy is odd in other ways: it does not see to have the central region, spiralling arms or disk that are...