Detroit, MI

Detroit Fireworks Display Will Broadcast on TV Only

By Tony LaBrie
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were hoping to watch the annual Ford Fireworks display this year, I've got good news and bad news. The good news, the fireworks display will happen this year. The bad news, you can only watch it from your couch as the fireworks display can only be watched from your TV.

Ford
News Break
Society
Music
Festival
Politics
Detroit, MIPosted by
Theaaronnichols

The Safest Neighborhoods In Detroit

Detroit, Michigan has a lot to offer! Known for craft beer, great food, an incredible music scene, and beautiful architecture, Detroit is a great place to relocate, and it’s very affordable. As I have family in Michigan (mostly on the west side) I've been to Detroit a few times. It's a great city!
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit Ford Fireworks light up Metro Detroit's skyline

For a second consecutive year, the Detroit Ford Fireworks show blasted off far from its home location and in a different format than most fans are used to. The 26-minute event, considered the largest fireworks display in Michigan, aired in a broadcast-only format Monday on WDIV-TV (Channel 4). It featured...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Historic flooding rocks Detroit, again. Why?

An apocalyptic TikTok video uploaded over the weekend showing an Amazon van driving past abandoned cars on a flooded Detroit highway, set to the soundtrack of Bo Burnham’s over-the-top tongue-in-cheek synthpop anthem “Bezos I,” seemed to perfectly encapsulate the vibe of 2021 so far. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s wealth has skyrocketed by more than $86 billion during the pandemic, making him the wealthiest person in history, and he’s now plotting his own private expedition into space. However, the country he will leave behind is literally crumbling apart.
Weymouth, MABoston Globe

Weymouth postpones fireworks display to future time

Despite the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions, there will be no Weymouth July 3 fireworks for the second year in a row. Officials postponed the traditional event on May 7, saying the town couldn’t meet social distancing guidelines then in effect. When Governor Charlie Baker lifted the guidelines three weeks later, Weymouth officials said it was too late to change course since planning for the large event typically takes months.
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Michigan Stunt Woman Successfully Flipped A Car In Detroit

It takes a certain kind of person to put yourself in danger for the entertainment of others. I think it's something we take for granted when we're watching a movie, tv, or streaming show. But for every action scene there is someone behind it risking their lives to get the perfect shot. Michigan's queen of stunt people easily goes to Sara Holden, who recently flipped a car in River Rouge Detroit. She was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

National fireworks shortage on display locally

This year’s at-home fireworks displays will likely include fewer light shows than usual. At the TNT Fireworks tent in the parking lot of the Franklin Walmart, fountains are in short supply and sparklers are nowhere to be found. The tent set up shop June 25. Coming off one of the...
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

The 1890 Michigan Railroad That Was Abandoned and Never Used

There’s an old, abandoned railroad deep in the U.P. wilderness. It was cut though a solid rock mountain in order to transport ore from the town of Champion to Skanee, approximately 30 miles northwest. It has been nicknamed “The Rock Cut” and is a trek destination for the adventurous. It is not an easy journey to accomplish, but there are a good handful of people who made the haul. But first, some info on The Rock Cut…
Detroit, MIWNEM

DTE line worker killed in Detroit

A DTE line worker was killed after coming into contact with a live wire while working to restore power in Detroit on Tuesday. The man was fatally wounded. The company is in the process of informing the victim’s family and colleagues and are asking for time to make the notifications.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Price hikes for Metro Detroit water bills to kick in July 1

Detroit — Water rates are set to increase Thursday with communities setting hikes that, in many cases, will be more than the 1.5% hike for water and 0.6% decrease for wastewater that the regional Great Lakes Water Authority is passing along. The final water bill homes receive reflects charges from...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Social media responds to metro Detroit’s historic flooding

We know that April showers bring May flowers but what the eff does June flooding bring other than awareness of our country's crumbling infrastructure? Torrential rain ravaged the metro Detroit area on Friday, June 26, leaving much of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Dearborn underwater, including major freeways. Though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a State of Emergency while residents await resources, they continue to clean up the flood's destruction which has left many without power. Naturally, social media became a source of commiseration, safety information (like, don't swim in the flooded highway waters you disgusting freaks!), unbelievable videos, and yes, gut-busting memes because sometimes you just have to laugh it off, you know after you've cleaned the human shit off your basement floor.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Massive Flooding Strikes Jeep's Detroit Shipping Yard

An early summertime storm swept into the Detroit, Michigan area late last week causing widespread flooding in parts of the Motor City, including a vital shipping yard at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, home of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango. Some photos posted on Facebook show what appears to be the SUVs submerged underwater that reached as high as the windshields. Translation: those vehicles are now totaled. Extensive flood damage like that cannot be fixed.
Detroit, MImiheadlines.com

Your 4th of July Weekend just got Ruined on Eastbound I-94

DETROIT, MI – This is what happens when barriers are removed and you drive around the closure barrels. Now your 4th of July weekend has been ruined along with your vehicle being a total wreck. The roadway is closed for a reason! Did you not hear about the historic flooding...
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

Eight Orlando Stations Launch NEXTGEN TV Broadcasts

Earlier in the week, it was Little Rock. Now, Central Florida is getting “a taste of the future” as eight Orlando TV stations have banded together to launch NEXTGEN TV in the home of Tomorrowland. As of July 1, NEXTGEN TV enables TV stations to better personalize their broadcasts with...