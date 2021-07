Imagine getting a phone call from a close friend, relative or co-worker saying they have a gun to their head and about to pull the trigger and end it all. What do you do? If you don't have the answer, you should attend the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) this week. Often times family and friends are the first to come in contact with someone at risk or contemplating suicide. Unfortunately, more often than not, friends and family members do not have training. ASIST is a two-day two-trainer, workshop designed for members of all caregiving groups. The training will take place June 24th & 25th, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.