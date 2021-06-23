Detroit Pistons Land The Number One Pick In The 2021 NBA Draft

Pistons fans everywhere were ecstatic when it was revealed that the Detroit Pistons will have the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This is the first time since 1970, and only the third time in franchise history, that the Pistons will pick first. The last time we had the first pick, it turned out alright as the team drafted Hall of Famer, Bob Lanier. Ben Wallace was representing the Pistons last night when the announcement was made. Initially he just held up the number one sign, and leaned back in disbelief, but he opened up talking to ESPN afterward.