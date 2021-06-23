Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Alcohol prevention organization to offer free Lyft rides July 4

By Abby Kennedy
GW Hatchet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Regional Alcohol Program will offer free Lyft rides in the D.C. area on July 4 to prevent drunk driving, the organization announced last week. The July 4th initiative will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4 and will operate until 4 a.m the next morning according to the release announcing the iniative. During the eight-hour period residents can download the Lyft app and type in the SoberRide promo code to receive a $15 ride for free.

www.gwhatchet.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Free Rides#Traffic Accident#Soberride#Montgomery#Hatchet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Royals
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...