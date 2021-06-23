Alcohol prevention organization to offer free Lyft rides July 4
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will offer free Lyft rides in the D.C. area on July 4 to prevent drunk driving, the organization announced last week. The July 4th initiative will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4 and will operate until 4 a.m the next morning according to the release announcing the iniative. During the eight-hour period residents can download the Lyft app and type in the SoberRide promo code to receive a $15 ride for free.www.gwhatchet.com