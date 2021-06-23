Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules cheerleader’s F-bombs are protected by the 1st Amendment

By Nina Totenberg - NPR
alaskapublic.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court sided with students on Wednesday, ruling that a former cheerleader’s online F-bombs about her school is protected speech under the First Amendment. By an 8-1 vote, the court declared that school administrators do have the power to punish student speech that occurs online or off campus if it genuinely disrupts classroom study. But the justices concluded that a few swear words posted online from off campus, as in this case, did not rise to the definition of disruptive.

www.alaskapublic.org
