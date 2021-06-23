Miss Moço on Returning to IRL Drag for Pride and Educating the Next Gen
This Pride Month, FASHION is giving space to local LGBTQ2S+ voices in the creative community to share what it means to them — and how they’ll be celebrating. When Toronto-based drag queen Miss Moço appears at the PlayDate Pride event (with food and drink included with your ticket) on June 27, she’ll be hitting the stage with other reigning stars such as Jada Hudson, Kiara, Juice Boxx, Steak and Manny Dingo; the event will be hosted by Tiffany Boxx.fashionmagazine.com