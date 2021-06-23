Miss Moço on Returning to IRL Drag for Pride and Educating the Next Gen

Last June, when the pandemic was still new and vaccines were nowhere in sight, Drag March was one of NYC's only Pride events to take it to the streets—it's an unpermitted affair, not a city-sanctioned parade—but it was definitely a much smaller, more subdued affair than in years past. With New Yorkers getting back out there as the city reopens, however, a larger crowd returned this year, and on Friday night hundreds of ready-to-party queens and quite a few kings stepped off from Tompkins Square Park for their 27th annual protest march over to Stonewall.