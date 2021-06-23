The Reading Connection

I’m sitting down to write this on Sunday evening. Ironically, Sunday is supposed to be the “beginning” of the week, but tonight it feels like the end of a very long week. It was the last week of school for the Edgartown eighth grade so there were all sorts of fun celebrations, from Recognition Day to a car parade to graduation on Friday evening at the Tabernacle. Those kids rallied through a super-challenging year and deserved a great send off. The graduation was once again “in person” after last year’s drive-through ceremony, and while it was definitely a little different this year from the traditional celebration, it was a great time, full of humor, pride, and poignant moments. Congratulations to the Edgartown Class of 2021. You have proven that you can do hard things.