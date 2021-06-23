The Reading Connection

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleI grew up in a home where books were everywhere. We were regulars at the library. Family trips always included finding the local used bookstore. No doubt having access to so many things to read helped make me a reader. But it was in 6th grade that I was truly hooked — by the girl who sat in front of me in reading class. She turned around, offered up the book she’d just finished and told me with enthusiastic detail how great it was. Books had always been my friends; now I saw they could help me make friends. My eyes were opened to all the ways reading could help me connect.

