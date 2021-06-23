Dale Brown Basketball Camp

Fans shouldn’t put too much into mini-camp evaluations for the Browns. Fans everywhere are getting revved up for the 2021 Cleveland Browns season. It’s going to be one of heightened expectations, especially after the success of the 2020 campaign. They’ve added big-name free agents on the defensive side of the ball in Jadeveon Clowney, Troy Hill, and John Johnson while drafting several key pieces as well to help fortify the defense. They also added lesser names in Anthony Walker, Takk McKinely, and Malik Jackson. Making sure the defense has as little excuse as possible to not be better than they were in 2020.