Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on June 7, barring businesses and government agencies from requiring people provide proof they’ve been vaccinated. In other parts of the country, some states have signaled that they are considering using approaches, such as ‘vaccine passports’ for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated, as more businesses open up and large events return. Only two states – New York and Hawaii – have made the practice a requirement. In Texas, Abbott made that approach nil.