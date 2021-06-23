Cancel
A Fangirl’s Reflection On One Direction’s Last Goodbye

By Chelsea Temple
Thought Catalog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Band. One Dream. One Direction. It’s a motto that most One Direction fans know well. Over the course of their five years together, One Direction have sold more than 70 million records worldwide and have performed to more than 10 million fans. Surviving scandal, growing up in the spotlight, and even losing band member Zayn Malik in Spring 2015, the band continued to thrive. Made in the A.M, One Direction’s last album, was released in November 2015. After becoming a fan via the massive amount of One Direction YouTube videos in late 2014, I became heavily invested in these five boys. Even after Malik left the band to pursue a solo career, I stayed with the boys and the music I had come to know and love. Buying the last album was a must do for me, and after listening to it, reviewing it became a must as well.

