Main Street in Bloomer will be the place to be on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the 2nd Annual Spring Craft and Food Fest. There will be something for everyone with 39 crafters ranging from wood crafts, yard art and homemade candy just to name a few. Add in the smells of seven food trucks which will offer a wide variety to tempt your taste buds like a taco truck, funnel cakes and Olson’s Ice Cream. Plus some local businesses will be set up with their specialty items.