Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw Boy’s Death Being Investigated by CDC for Possible Connection to COVID Vaccine

By George McIntyre
Posted by 
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 13-year-old Saginaw boy has died and investigators from the Centers for Disease Control are investigating to find out if there is a possible link to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Saginaw County Health Department, the boy died on Thursday (6/17) just three days after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials did not specify to Flint's WJRT-TV whether the teen had received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

wfnt.com
Community Policy
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
35
Followers
158
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Health
Saginaw County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Flint, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw County, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Flint, MI
Health
Saginaw, MI
Health
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Flint, MI
Saginaw, MI
Coronavirus
Saginaw, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
City
Davison, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine#Cdc#Possible Connection#Covid#Wjrt Tv#Peek Inside Don#Davison Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
SciencePosted by
1470 WFNT

Masks Still Required? Yeah, Get Real.

Are you still seeing signs that say masks are quired?. We ran errands this weekend and observed that a few stores are still asking customers to wear masks. Our church requires that masks be worn at one Sunday morning service but not the other. Why is this?. Rules be damned.