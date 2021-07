June 22, 2021 – The Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority and Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc. are pleased to announce the appointment of new members and officers. Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc. is the main governing body that oversees all Health System operations. Its board members ensure that the hospital and its physician practices remain true to the Health System’s mission to provide safe, high-quality, accessible and cost-effective care to meet the health needs of the people and communities it serves. Other bodies overseeing or otherwise directing the operations of the various locations and physician practices include the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority, the appointment of which is confirmed by the respective commissioners of the City of Brunswick and Glynn County, and the Camden Advisory Committee.