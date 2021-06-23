Cancel
Elkhart, IN

Charles L. McCuen

Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles L. McCuen, 80, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on June 23, 2021, in Elkhart. He was born to the late Lester and Carolyn (Arch) McCuen on Feb. 10, 1941 in Elkhart, Indiana. He married Joan Frances Elliott on Dec. 9, 1966. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid coin collector, Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and Fox News. Chuck’s favorite pastime was reading the Bible and listening to jazz music.

