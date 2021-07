Eric Motley simply hopes to inspire Sunday — in what capacity, he’s leaving to a higher power in whichever form it may take. “We’re always trying to inspire thought to action, and I think sometimes to seed this plant, it may not fully realize its own life until sometime later. And I would hope that something I say or the story that I share about this incredible individual, Isaiah — who is just an ordinary person who became an extraordinary leader — might move someone to reflect on their own life situation. Might cause them some point of introspection, and might cause them some point of realization about their own ability to step up and step out and to do.