The Philadelphia Phillies #1 pitching prospect the past few seasons, Spencer Howard‘s first taste of major league action has been unconventional to say the least. After hanging around the team’s “alternate site” for the first half of the 2020 season, the hard-throwing righty was called up to make his MLB debut as the team looked for a boost to help them sneak their way into the expanded postseason. Howard ended up starting six games for the Phillies, largely kept on a pitch count due to how little throwing action he had leading up to the 2020 season.