Giant crane on ship set to pass under Golden Gate Bridge Thursday morning

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Port of Oakland is set to receive a new, giant crane in the early morning hours Thursday via a 764-foot-long ship, the Zhen Hua 26 from China. The ship, which initially anchored in Drakes Bay to prepare the crane, will sail under the Golden Gate Bridge around 5:30 a.m., with about 10 feet of clearance. The Zhen Hua 26 will then go under the Bay Bridge at approximately 6:15 a.m. before docking at the Ben E. Nutter Terminal in Oakland.