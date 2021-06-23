Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

2 "I just spoke to a doctor." 3 "Everybody is so all in on science now .,. What happened to God's will?" But, but, but ..... wwwhhhyyyy??? It's not my fault! There you go. I just summed up the Twitter rant Cole Beasley has been on in two short sentences. It seems Mr. Beasely has issues with the NFL COVID protocols. That much we are sure about. What we are not sure about are any facts because the NFL vet seems to be shy of those pesky little things. It all began on June 17th with one Tweet and has been going for days. And like any good adolescent Cole wants you to know one thing above all else. He is doesn't like it and is not going to do it.