Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

By Jay Skurski
Buffalo News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Beasley’s standing by what he said. The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver spoke out recently about the agreement between the NFL and the league’s players’ association regarding Covid-19 protocols. Beasley, who has chosen not to be vaccinated, wrote last week that if he’s “forced into retirement, so be it,” based on his apparent dissatisfaction regarding how the 2021 season will be conducted for players who have been vaccinated versus those who have not.

buffalonews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Nfl Players#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network#The Buffalo News#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Country
China
Related
NFLBradford Era

Bills' Beasley stirs controversy over vaccination

Back in April, Rachel Bush, wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, tweeted that the controversy over coronavirus vaccination “could tear the team apart.”. At the time, it seemed that Bush, an outspoken high-profile model, was just seeking another 15 minutes in the spotlight. But now you wonder. Suddenly, Buffalo wide...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking the in-house replacements if Cole Beasley retires

Dec 29, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. Cole Beasley may retire, creating a potential hole that the Buffalo Bills need to...
NFLchatsports.com

Cole Beasley not willing to follow COVID protocols, even if he’s forced to retire

Cole Beasley, COVID-19, National Football League, Buffalo Bills, National Football League Players Association. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has easily been the most outspoken player in the NFL regarding COVID-19 over the last month. While some players have said they won’t get the vaccine, Beasley has gone further than anyone saying he’s not going to follow any of the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, put the union on blast, and even say he would retire rather than be forced into something in which he didn’t believe.
NFLchatsports.com

Cole Beasley’s Twitter ‘PSA’ indicates he may retire

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Cole Beasley has made a very loud statement about his unvaccinated status. So in another interesting development with Cole Beasley, the Buffalo...
NFLsportstalkline.com

Cole Beasley - NFL Vet Channels Inner Adolescence

2 "I just spoke to a doctor." 3 "Everybody is so all in on science now .,. What happened to God's will?" But, but, but ..... wwwhhhyyyy??? It's not my fault! There you go. I just summed up the Twitter rant Cole Beasley has been on in two short sentences. It seems Mr. Beasely has issues with the NFL COVID protocols. That much we are sure about. What we are not sure about are any facts because the NFL vet seems to be shy of those pesky little things. It all began on June 17th with one Tweet and has been going for days. And like any good adolescent Cole wants you to know one thing above all else. He is doesn't like it and is not going to do it.
NFLHuffingtonPost

Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley Says He Won't Follow NFL COVID-19 Rules

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people. Tweeting in response to criticism over the last 24 hours of...
NFLBuffalo News

[BN] Blitz: Cole Beasley has no regrets; some Bills fans will back him

Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine. This should come as no surprise to anyone: Cole Beasley has no regrets after lashing out against the NFLPA on social media and saying what he said about vaccines. Beasley, who has been outspoken against vaccinations, made...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Blunt Message About His Message Going Forward

Last week, Cole Beasley didn’t hold back when lashing out about the agreement between the NFL and NFL Player’s Association to maintain restrictions on players who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 during the preseason. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver ranted and raved on social media, sparking controversy around the league.
NFLtheScore

Q&A: How to talk to vaccine skeptics like Cole Beasley

The primary takeaway from the NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason is that both the league and the National Football League Players Association are strongly encouraging players to get vaccinated without mandating that they do so. For vaccinated players, there are virtually no restrictions. But the...
NFL247Sports

Cole Beasley considering retirement over COVID-19 vaccine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is doubling down on his take against the NFL Players Association and now says he may retire if he's forced to endure restrictions for not taking the COVID-19 vaccination. Beasley tweeted on Friday a full critique of the NFL PA's protocols and could step away from the game since he feels his personal rights are being infringed upon.
NFLYardbarker

Cole Beasley provides scientific proof there is no vaccine for being stupid. Honest to God.

Cole Beasley is the latest to prove that while there is a vaccine for Covid-19 there is not one for Covid-stupid. This week the Buffalo Bills’ scrappy little receiver announced he planned to refuse to comply with regulations negotiated by the union that represents NFL players giving fully vaccinated players more freedom to return to normal than non-vaccinated players. In essence, he says it’s not only a personal choice to willingly increase both his risk of catching the deadly disease but his right to spread it to his teammates and others if he does because, well, God said so.
NFLYardbarker

What Chris Long Would Tell Bills' Cole Beasley and Other Anti-Vaxxers

"Tolerant" is perhaps the word best used to describe former NFL defensive end Chris Long, the square-jawed tough guy who would always rather engage in an intellectual debate than a fistfight to settle differences of opinion with loved ones and strangers alike. But when it comes to Buffalo Bills wide...
Orchard Park, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Supporters stand with Cole Beasley's refusal of vaccination

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Several people came out to "Prohibition in Orchard Park" Sunday to support Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who tweeted a "public service announcement" that he would rather retire from the NFL than be forced into getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Those in attendence say the rally...