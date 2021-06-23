James R. Wainwright

James (Jim) R. Wainwright, 86, of Springfield, died on June 21, 2021, in Springfield, Illinois. James was born on April 19, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Marshall Lee and Marie Alta (Garretson) Wainwright. A graduate of Lanphier High School, he then graduated from The Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. He married Sandra Joyce Wideman in 1955 after graduating from the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he eventually joined Shakespeare Fishing Tackle Co. as assistant advertising manager. In 1961, he moved to South Bend, Indiana, where he eventually started his own art and design company and took a partner, Ron Raber. Wainwright/Raber Advertising Art became well known in the Midwest with clients like Bayer and Kohler and won many national awards for annual reports and corporate identity programs.