Cristiano Ronaldo equals international goal record with brace against France

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace of penalties to equal Ali Daei’s record of international goals and earn Portugal a 2-2 draw with France which booked them a place in the knockout phase of Euro 2020.

The Juventus forward scored from the spot in each half to ensure the current holders remain in the competition following a thrilling night of Group F action.

It was Ronaldo’s old club-colleague at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, who had put Portugal on the verge of exiting the tournament before referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz awarded another penalty in Budapest.

With Germany only able to draw with Hungary in Munich, France were able to top the ‘group of death’ with a tally of five points following a back and forth encounter at the Puskas Arena.

Next up for the world champions is Switzerland while Portugal will travel to Seville to take on Belgium in a mouth-watering last-16 clash.

After two early efforts from Ronaldo were sandwiched between Kylian Mbappe being denied by Rui Patricio, Fernando Santos’ side were given the chance to take the lead in the 27th minute.

France captain Hugo Lloris was penalised for catching Danilo Pereira with a punch from a cross and after the defender was able to leave the pitch on his feet, it was over to the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo made no mistake, smashing home his 108th international goal to briefly put the European Championship holders top of Group F in the repeat of the 2016 final.

It was shortlived with Paul Pogba central to France winning their own spot-kick on the verge of half-time when his pass into Mbappe saw Nelson Semedo drawn into bringing down the Paris St Germain attacker.

Benzema took responsibility and found the net in the second minute of stoppage time for his first international goal in almost six years after he was handed a surprise recall following a lengthy absence ahead of the tournament.

And when Benzema collected another wonderful Pogba pass in the 47th minute and slotted beyond Patricio, Portugal were suddenly heading out with VAR able to overturn the initial decision to rule out the goal for offside.

Ronaldo, as he often does, had the final say with the talisman winning his country a second spot-kick when his cross hit the arm of Jules Kounde.

Ronaldo again sent Lloris the wrong way to tie level with Iran great Daei’s record of 109 international goals.

There was no further drama with Patricio producing a crucial double save with 23 minutes left, firstly tipping Pogba’s 25-yard curler onto the post before he saved Antoine Griezmann’s follow-up effort from inside the area.

After news filtered through that Germany had equalised against Hungary, it meant France and Portugal could slightly breathe easier with both all but confirmed of a place in the knockout stage.

The full-time whistle followed which meant Switzerland awaited France in Bucharest on Monday while Portugal faced Belgium a day earlier.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

We all know Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the most famous footballers in the world, but what you might not know is that he is also a huge family man. The Portugal Euro 2020 star has four beautiful children, three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.
Barcelona considering sensational approach for Cristiano Ronaldo

This would be something to behold. Newly-reelected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has set himself the ambitious goal of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Laporta, who was recently reappointed to the role of Barcelona president, is eager to make waves in the transfer market by bringing Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together in the same team.
The Cristiano Ronaldo School of Success

He’s the fourth oldest outfield player at this year’s Euro’s — but at 36 Cristiano Ronaldo remains an inspirational teacher of drive and success. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t always destined for greatness. Born in São Pedro on the Portuguese island of Madeira in 1985, he was the youngest of four children. Already feeling the financial burden, his mother has since revealed that she initially wanted to abort him due to the family’s immense poverty and his father’s alcoholism. But, it wasn’t to be and after signing for Manchester United for £12.24 million before the 2003-04 season, Ronaldo became (at the time) the most expensive teenager in English football history.
Ronaldo matches Klose record with 19th tournament goal for Portugal

The Juventus superstar was on target once again in a meeting with Germany and no player has more efforts at World Cups and Euros combined. Cristiano Ronaldo has another piece of history in his sights after matching the record of Germany legend Miroslav Klose when it comes to combined goals at World Cups and European Championships.
Didi Hamann unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's showboating against Germany

Didi Hamann was not impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s showboating in his side’s defeat on Saturday. Portugal and Germany played out the most action-packed match of Euro 2020 so far in Munich. Germany won the game 4-2 and it was a disappointing afternoon for Ronaldo, despite the Portugal captain scoring the...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history to secure a point as France win the group

Portugal captain scores 108th and 109th international goals, equals Ali Daei's world record. Benzema scores twice, first tournament goals for seven years. France play Switzerland, Portugal face Belgium in last 16. The tricolor was flying, ‘Allez les Bleus’ was sung loud and proud, and you could hear the impassioned chants...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo steers Portugal into last 16 as Karim Benzema seals top spot for France

A frenetic evening that saw a shredding and then gluing together of the script ended with France as group winners with Portugal also progressing to the knockout rounds.It was the kind of football that should be served on loop; on-pitch magic and muddling, emotional gymnastics and a healthy dose of contentious decisions.The group of the tournament lived up to its billing, closing off this phase with fireworks in the form of a referee that took centre stage, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema scoring his first France goal in almost six years and an almighty scare for Germany....
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is hailed as 'a great champion of football' by Ali Daei after equalling the former Iran player's international goal record for Portugal and insists he is 'honoured' the Juventus star is set to beat his landmark tally

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed as 'a great champion of football' after equalling the international goal record for Portugal - by the man who set the landmark. Former Iran forward Ali Daei sung the Juventus star's praises after scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with France in their final Euro 2020 group stage game, which put him level with his tally of 109 strikes.