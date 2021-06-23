Vancouver City Council reviews Interstate Bridge Replacement Program with emphasis on light rail, mobility and downtown development
Councilor Sarah Fox: “Lanes don’t really fix congestion” so congestion management must be part of project. Monday afternoon, the Vancouver City Council held a workshop to review the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) and the city’s position on key issues. The roughly 45-minute briefing and question and answer session brought the council members up to date on numerous changes since the 2011 Columbia River Crossing (CRC) Record of Decision on the project.www.clarkcountytoday.com