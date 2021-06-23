Vero Beach council members opt to wait for DOT safety study before acting on 'Twin Pairs' revisions

Council members have concerns about traffic and safety along the “Twin Pairs” stretch of State Road 60 that runs through downtown Vero Beach. Image (c) Google Maps

After discussion and public comments at a workshop meeting on Wednesday, June 23, members of the Vero Beach City Council said they will wait for a state Department of Transportation safety audit before making a decision about whether or not to alter a stretch of State Road 60 that runs through downtown Vero Beach, commonly referred to as the “Twin Pairs.”

The stretch of highway in question is between 21st Avenue and 6th Avenue. The east-west thoroughfare splits into two sections – the eastbound 19th Place and westbound 20th Street and 20th Place. The four westbound lanes were the original east-west thoroughfare before SR 60 was widened to six lanes in the early 1990s, and the Twin Pairs were created.

And while the speed limit is 40 miles per hour, vehicles often travel faster, creating safety issues and higher than an average number of crashes, City Manager Monte Falls said.

Some options include lowering the speed limits, increasing the number of pedestrian crossings, and increasing the crossing times at lighted intersections, Falls said.

It’s also possible to narrow the traffic lanes from 11 feet wide to 10.5 feet wide or even 10 feet wide, which would create space to widen the bike lanes, Falls said.

Contrary to media reports and what some people believe, there is no plan to remove lanes entirely, said council member Rey Neville. “The primary objective is safety. This is not about eliminating lanes,” Neville said.

There have been 19 crashes in the “Twin Pairs” area since January of this year, said Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey. A third traffic officer was added to the force recently, as well as flashing signs that read and display the speeds of passing motorists.

Others have said that traffic calming is necessary to maintain interest in the downtown business district. “Downtown Vero Beach is a destination. We should not be trying to see how fast we can get through downtown,” said developer Joseph Paladin.

Former city council member Ken Daige said “It’s my hope that you will proceed with the traffic calming project and do something that will have a lasting, positive effect on our downtown.”

The timing of the DOT safety audit is not clear, but Falls said he would have a better idea of the timeframe at the next council meeting.

“This safety audit is vital to the health of our community,” Neville said. “And it’s a last chance opportunity. So I’m asking everyone involved in it – full speed ahead, keep the pressure on.”