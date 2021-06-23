Tamir Rice’s Mother Blasts Activist Shaun King: ‘I Don’t Understand How You Sleep at Night’

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, has once against put activist Shaun King on blast.

She is tired of King speaking out about a conversation they once had to attract attention. Samaria also claims she never gave King permission to raise the conversation in public.

“For anyone that’s want to know the truth,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Tamir Rice was killed in Cleveland, Ohio, by officer Timothy Loehmann on November 22, 2014. Rice was playing with a fake gun at a recreation center. Loehamann had been on the scene for just two seconds before opening fire, striking and killing Tamir.

He was 12.

Loehmann said he was responding to a report of a man with a gun and that mistook the child for a man. He was not charged with Rice’s death.

On Dec. 29, 2020, the Department of Justice announced that an “independent federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on Nov. 22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio, found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.”

Samaria has never given up seeking justice for the death of her son. She accuses the activist of using her name for clout.

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” she writes. “I never gave you permission to raise nothing, adding that her “cop and donut conversation” with King involved “all lies” from him.

She then takes another jab at King, who many suspect, is actually white.

“Please stop thinking we’re on the same page. As a white man acting black you are an imposter that can not be trusted.”

Samaria then called for the Department of Justice to reopen an investigation into Tamir Rice’s death. “You are a selfish self centered person and God will deal with you White man.”

This is not the first time Samaria has put King on blast for perceived clout-chasing.

In March, Samaria and Lisa Simpson, the mother, called out a list of attorneys and activists, asking them to “stop monopolizing and capitalizing” off their son’s deaths.

Lee Merritt, Tamika D. Mallory, Patrisse Cullors, Benjamin Crump, Melina Abdullah and the Black Lives Matter Global Network were all named.

“We never hired them to be the representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police,” both Samaria and Lisa said in a joint statement.

“The ‘activists’ have events in our cities and have not given us anything substantial for using our loved ones’ images and names on their flyers.” Rice added, “in the case of Tamir Rice, it was even questionable as to whether Benjamin Crump knew the laws in depth in the state of Ohio; I fired him 6-8 months into Tamir’s case.”